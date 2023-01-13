MILLWALL have announced that Hayden Muller has completed a permanent move to League of Ireland side Dundalk.

Muller, 20, made just four appearances for the Lions first-team across four years after making his debut at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. He had a short stint at Scottish Premiership club St. Johnstone last season, but he was recalled in January 2022.

NewsAtDen exclusively revealed that Millwall had allowed him to leave on a permanent or loan deal in the January transfer window in order to get more game time.

The decision was subsequently made to end his time at The Den, with Dundalk winning the race to acquire his services this afternoon.

The Lilywhites finished third in the Irish top flight last year, meaning that they will enter the 2023-24 Europa Conference League in the first round. They will also be looking to compete for the league title, having finished 13 points behind Shamrock Rovers in 2022.

Muller is the second player to leave Millwall with month, with Isaac Olaofe and Benik Afobe joining Stockport County and Hatta Club respectively.

The Lions have also received interest in midfielder George Evans, although manager Gary Rowett is reluctant to let him go without finding a replacement.

Photo: Millwall FC