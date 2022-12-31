MURRAY Wallace hasn’t had the easiest of seasons for Millwall so far.

The defender told NewsAtDen that he was unhappy with his performances at the start of the campaign, and his injury layoff shortly before the World Cup break didn’t help matters.

Fans were concerned by his form at the start of December and some were worried that his groin injury had derailed his momentum, but his improved performances against Watford and Bristol City, where the Lions kept consecutive clean sheets, have undoubtedly reduced those fears significantly.

Manager Gary Rowett is optimistic that the Scotsman is now back to his best, backing him to kick on and keep his place in the team while Scott Malone continues to recover from illness.

“I thought Muzza played well, I think it was a difficult game,” he said after Thursday’s stalemate at The Den.

“In the first half we just didn’t play with enough composure to get the ball to our full-backs. Against that formation [3-5-2], of course, your full-backs are crucial in starting off your attacks.

“It took us probably 20 minutes to really start to do that, and then when we did I felt we kept coming back into midfield, which is fine, but then we needed to go forward a little bit quicker with a bit more quality.

“We played a bit safe at times today, I think partly down to our performance but partly down to Bristol getting behind the ball very quickly, and the amount of times we made an extra pass and by that time their two strikers had got behind almost our midfield in the end.

“Teams will do that, teams will defend with that sort of discipline and they will deny us space. That’s where we have use a little bit more quality than we did today.”

