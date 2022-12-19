WITH the image of Lionel Messi finally lifting the World Cup trophy above his head, focus turns onto the return of club football for the top leagues in Europe.

One player who still has an eye on the international scene is Murray Wallace, with the defender having been in excellent form for a number of years at Millwall.

The 29-year-old has never played for Scotland above under-21 level, although he remains determined of fulfilling his dream of featuring for Steve Clarke’s side.

“It’s still a massive aspiration for me,” he told NewsAtDen.

“It’s one of the things I’ve aimed for throughout my career, to represent my country is one of the highest honours.

“The way to do that is to keep performing at the highest level at your club, which is what I’m trying to do at Millwall. You just hope that if you’re playing well and putting in good performances that it’s recognised and hopefully enough to get you called up into that squad.

“Obviously that’s what I’m striving for and aiming for. Hopefully success at Millwall might lead on to a call-up, I’ll just keep my fingers crossed for that.

“You’ve got to appreciate that there’s a good standard to choose from in the Scotland squad. There’s a lot of good players, definitely at left-back, which seems to be the strongest position.

“At centre-back, there’s a lot of players to choose from playing in the Championship, so it is a competitive squad.

“If I’m playing well and Millwall are doing well, it’d be nice to eventually break into that Scotland squad.”

Photo: Millwall FC