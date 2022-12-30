BENIK Afobe and Callum Styles returned to the Millwall team on Thursday evening for their 0-0 draw at home to Bristol City.

Afobe was named on the bench earlier in the week as the Lions won 2-0 at Watford, although he didn’t come on. Styles, on the other hand, was named in the matchday squad for the first time since recovering from his calf injury that he picked up against Sunderland on December 3rd.

The former played the final 12 minutes against the Robins, stepping back onto the pitch for the first time in almost two months, while the latter played the final half hour after coming on for Tyler Burey.

Manager Gary Rowett was delighted to welcome the pair back to the team and is hopeful that Millwall’s other injured players won’t be too far away from returning either.

“It’s been a while since Benik has got out there but he showed some good touches and some good runs when he was on the pitch,” he said after the game.

“I think Stylesy just drifts inside and has really nice composure on the ball. I think Shacks [Shackleton] did the same when he came on.

“Hopefully by the next game we should have Scotty back available as well, I don’t think Lenny [Leonard] is a million miles away but of course he has missed quite a bit of football. That would leave only Benno [Bennett] maybe another week or two away.

“We’re certainly looking a lot healthier but we’ve got to show a bit more quality than that. If you look at the week we’ve had and you would’ve said two clean sheets and four points, we probably would’ve been quite happy, but because we won the first game away at Watford we expect a little bit more.

“That’s probably the disappointment this evening, we just didn’t have enough moments in the game to really put them under pressure, but that happens sometimes in this division.”

Photo: Millwall FC