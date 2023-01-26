GARY Rowett is determined to keep Charlie Cresswell at Millwall amid rumours that he could be recalled by parent club Leeds United.

Cresswell, 20, has struggled to secure a spot in the starting lineup since joining the Lions on loan over the summer despite scoring a brace on his debut against Stoke City.

He fell out of favour earlier in the campaign, with the Lions’ shift from a back five to a 4-2-3-1 formation making it even harder for him to be involved.

It means that he has featured in just sixteen of Millwall’s 27 Championship fixtures this season, starting just thirteen games.

As a result, the centre-back has been linked with a return to Elland Road, where he could then be loaned to Sunderland or sold to Middlesbrough, both of whom are competing with Millwall for a play-off spot this season.

However, the club are working under the assumption that it is business as usual surrounding Cresswell’s loan spell, with reports claiming that the recall option in his contract has now expired.

Rowett also believes that the youngster will remain in SE16 until the end of the season, giving him one less area of the pitch to worry about in the buildup to transfer deadline day.

“For us, it’s exactly that,” he told NewsAtDen.

“We’ve signed him because we believe that he’s a young player with fabulous potential. He’s shown that in the first half of the season, he’s played in probably half of our games.

“If you’re a young player, you want to play in every game, you want to play all the time. The reality is that sometimes it doesn’t happen through no fault of your own.

“He’s trained really well, he’s been incredibly professional. I think he’s been frustrated at times by not playing, but that’s part of that journey of being a top player.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s with us until the end of the season, and until someone tells me otherwise, that’s where we’re at.

“I read all the stories like everyone else, but they are stories until anything changes, which I hope it doesn’t.”

