MILLWALL are hoping to sell out their clash against Sunderland this weekend.

The Lions have already sold out most of The Den, with Sunderland expected to bring a full allocation of 3,000 to SE16 on Saturday afternoon.

In total, there are now less than 1,500 tickets available in the home end, with under 600 tickets remaining in the Cold Blow Lane end.

The club have also confirmed that tickets can be purchased by season ticket holders and members – who can bring a guest – in blocks 27-30 Barry Kitchener Stand.

The match will serve as Millwall’s annual Memorial Day fixture, while supporters may get to see new signings Oliver Burke and Duncan Watmore in action for the first time.

October’s 2-0 win against Middlesbrough has brought in the highest attendance of the season so far, with 15,638 fans at The Den. Saturday’s match against the Black Cats is expected to comfortably break that figure.

You can secure your match ticket here.

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *