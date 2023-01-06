MILLWALL defender Scott Malone may miss Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield United after picking up an injury in training.

The 31-year-old missed the Lions’ last three games through illness, but had recovered in time to train ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the Blades. However, his recent foot injury means that he will be a doubt for the match, although manager Gary Rowett doesn’t believe he will be out for long if he is unable to feature.

Versatile midfielder Callum Styles [ankle] has definitely been ruled out, while new arrival Aidomo Emakhu will also be sidelined for the next few weeks.

“I think Scotty Malone has got a whack on the foot this morning,” the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen. “It just opened up a cut on his foot. We’ll see what that’s like on Friday morning.

“Stylesy will be unavailable for the game, we’re hoping it’s not too bad. I think, other than that, everyone else is fit and available.

“He [Styles] just rocked his ankle a little bit [vs Rotherham United]. We don’t think it’s anything too serious, but there’s just a tiny bit of swelling in there, it’s a little bit sore.

“I think it’ll keep him out for the weekend’s game and then we’ll see what he’s like when he gets out on the pitches early next week.

“Hopefully he’ll be fit for the Middlesbrough game but at the minute we don’t know.”

The positive news is that Mason Bennett [calf] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] are both fit to play on Saturday, with the latter having missed more than four months of action.

Leonard’s last match was against Norwich City on August 19th, meaning that he has missed Millwall’s last 20 matches. As a result, both he and Bennett will be eased back into action, although they could be involved against Sheffield United this weekend.

“They’ll both be in the squad,” Rowett confirmed.

“We’ll have to think about how best to manage their game time and their return to match play, but they’re both in the squad.”

