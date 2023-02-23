ROMAIN ESSE and Aidomo Emakhu both featured for Millwall in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Burnley, with the latter making his debut for the club.

Esse impressed in a lengthy cameo, playing a crucial part in the Lions’ late surge that saw them pick up a point against the league leaders. His skill down the right won the corner that led to Tom Bradshaw’s goal, and his overall performance impressed the home fans at The Den on a difficult evening.

Emakhu was only given ten minutes to show his quality, having been brought on shortly after Millwall scored their equaliser. Manager Gary Rowett expects to use the forward a lot more in the coming weeks, while Esse will also be given time to develop and learn against some of the best teams in the division.

“With Rom, it’s quite simple,” he said after the draw against Burnley.

“If you’re hanging onto a game, it’s easy not to put a young player on to have to do the hard yards, but certainly when you’re chasing a game, he’s got that little bit of X-factor and that bit of quality.

“I still don’t think we’ve quite seen that yet, but I think we will with the more minutes he gets and the more moments he has. I think he’ll grow and grow in confidence, but he’s going to be a top-quality player.

“Aidomo has shown in training that he’s got really good feet and works really hard for the team.

“He’ll go on, run and maybe open the game up with something. I thought, at that point, it was worth a try to see if he could.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *