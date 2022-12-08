MILLWALL supporters have been praised for their banner at the Stadium of Light in honour of Bradley Lowery.

Lowery, a huge Sunderland supporter, was just six years old when he passed away following a battle with neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017.

The football world rallied together in support of the youngster, whose mother set up the Bradley Lowery foundation, which raises money for childhood cancer research.

During Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to the Black Cats, Lions fans showed a banner that read: “One Bradley Lowery. Football has no colours.” It included a photo of Lowery in a Sunderland strip during one of their home games before he passed.”

Sunderland millwall remembering Bradley Lowery … come on u lions ? pic.twitter.com/27JmD98j1K — dannyboy (@dannylionsden) December 3, 2022

Responding to the gesture, the Bradley Lowery foundation tweeted: “Thank you so much Millwall fans for continuing to think about Brad, it is so heartwarming when we see things like this.”

Other supporters added similar comments on Twitter soon after.

said it before, Millwall fans are brilliant. Proper club, proper fans. RIP young Bradley ? — Bruce Almighty (@GaryCrighton) December 5, 2022

Fair play Millwall fans brilliant credit to yous ??? — jammie safc (@JammieSafc) December 6, 2022

Well done millwall fans. — MIKE MCCLELLAND (@comeon_mike) December 4, 2022

Great to see. we all support different teams but we are all working class. Divided by strips,together in humanity. — Gary Milan (@Gashmilanoo) December 3, 2022

Photo: @dannylionsden