GARY Rowett praised Millwall supporters for selling out The Den for the second time this season, highlighting their class for applauding in the eighth minute.

The tribute was for baby Mavi-Mae, who was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2023. Saturday’s programme explained that “she only had eight short days with her devoted family” and “with the blessing of Mavi-Mae’s dad, Teddy Davies, we would invite both Millwall and Norwich City supporters to join together and applaud on eight minutes.”

Both sets of fans duly obliged as play was stopped and a message was shown on screen, creating a touching tribute on an emotional afternoon.

Rowett was delighted to see the entire stadium come together to commemorate Mavi-Mae’s tragic passing, explaining that it shows how Millwall fans can get behind good causes and support those in need.

“They stayed behind us and they also gave a round of applause in the eighth minute for the young girl and the family that lost her,” he said after the game.

“It shows, again, another side to the game and another side to our fans that they will support and help anyone who needs it.

“It’s sad to hear. I’m a dad of four, so it’s certainly something you don’t want to hear. But, if nothing else, it was a lovely tribute for a minute for them.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *