GARY Rowett is expecting to make a late call on whether Tyler Burey will be involved in Saturday’s match against Sunderland.

The forward picked up an illness towards the end of the World Cup break, meaning that he missed all of the Lions’ early training sessions ahead of their friendly against Brondby.

He returned earlier this week, with Rowett saying that the 21-year-old would be unavailable to start at the Stadium of Light. However, there is still a chance that Burey could be involved off the bench, with the manager labelling it as ’50/50′ in regards to his inclusion.

“I think he’s touch-and-go,” the Millwall boss told NewsAtDen.

“He’s trained but still feeling the effects of being ill for seven to 10 days, so he’s one we’ll monitor over the next 24 hours and make a decision.

“It’s one where, ideally, he would’ve been fit and played and trained, and we could’ve guaranteed to be able to give us something. Of course, Tyler gives us something a little bit different from the start and off the bench, but we still have to make sure that he’s okay.

“I would say he’s 50/50 at this moment in time.”

Rowett added that “the same sort of suspects aren’t quite ready”, confirming that Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] will be unavailable. However, he confirmed that the rest of the squad was fit and ready to travel up to the North East.

“From a team perspective, we’ll at least have a chance to get a little bit of continuity.

“There’s two or three that are pushing for a starting position over the friendly games that we’ve had.”

