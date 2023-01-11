MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett could be without three players for Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.

The Lions were able to welcome back Mason Bennett and Ryan Leonard to the matchday squad against Sheffield United last weekend, although Callum Styles missed the defeat with a calf injury.

Rowett is unsure as to whether or not he will return in time to travel to Teesside, but he is yet to resume first-team training as the club continue to monitor his fitness.

Scott Malone also missed the FA Cup third round tie after cutting his foot in training last week, while Tyler Burey picked up a hip injury in his cameo appearance against the Blades. Both are doubts to face Michael Carrick’s side on Saturday, although Rowett is still hoping for the best.

“Maybe Tyler has got a little knock that he picked up in the game [vs. Sheffield United] late on,” he told NewsAtDen.S

“We’ll assess that. It might be that he’s ruled out for the weekend, but we don’t know yet.

“We’re hoping that Stylesy might be back, but again, he hasn’t trained yet.

“Other than that, I think everybody else is available that’s come through the game.”

