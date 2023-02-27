MILLWALL have launched their season ticket campaign for the 2023-24 season as they prepare to celebrate 30 years at The Den.

In a statement on the club’s website last week, CEO Steve Kavanagh said: “Last year we chose to freeze general admission season ticket prices, but I also said at that time it would likely not be possible to do the same 12 months later.

“That has proved to be the case and we have made the tough but unavoidable decision to increase prices by around 5% across the board. Over the course of a 23-fixture League campaign that equates to a very small rise per match and having compared us against the rest of the Championship, and especially the more local clubs, we feel strongly that our season ticket prices represent terrific value for money.

“As opposed to purchasing match-by-match, buying a season ticket at Millwall remains a significantly more cost-effective way of watching the team at The Den, and our existing pricing structure is amongst the most financially beneficial for season ticket holders within this division.”

New benefits to buying a season ticket “include a limited edition welcome pack, 20% off Millwall TV subscriptions and exclusive promotions in the Lions Store.”

Further details can be found here, with season tickets on sale now. The Super Saver Period, which is the cheapest time to buy, will run until April 12th.

Photo: Millwall FC

