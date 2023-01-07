GARY Rowett is set to make changes to his side for today’s FA Cup clash against Sheffield United.

The Lions have stuck with a near-identical lineup since moving from a back five to a 4-2-3-1 formation, rarely making more than two or three chances to the team.

It means that a core of the squad has started regularly since early October, leaving some players with a handful of cameo appearances instead.

However, today’s match against the Blades will be an opportunity for Rowett to rotate his side, although he is still keen to name a strong team in order to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

“I won’t go into details of who might play and who might not play,” the Millwall manager told NewsAtDen.

“A cup game is always a chance to give one or two players an opportunity, I think most managers see it in the same light. Players that have been frustrated by not playing, sometimes it feels like a natural opportunity to give them some game time.

“At the same time, both teams are going well and both teams won’t want to lose any sort of rhythm. We haven’t got midweek games either side of it, so if a lot of your team don’t play, that’s two weeks without a game essentially.

“You’ve got to try and balance what you want and what you think is sensible. I’m sure both managers will probably do something similar.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has that that he intends on naming the strongest team possible for his side’s trip to The Den, although the likes of Jack O’Connell, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington Davies will miss the match through injury.

Oli McBurnie is also a doubt, although Heckingbottom refused to comment on whether or not he would be available this weekend to avoid giving away any information to Rowett.

“We’re going as strong as we can,” the Blades boss confirmed.

“One or two carrying things which may not be available, apart from that we’ll go strong.

“Massive test. Strong team. They make it tough, especially at their place.”

