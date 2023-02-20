ALEX Mitchell started for St. Johnstone on Saturday afternoon as they won 2-1 away at relegation rivals Dundee United.

The Saints had won just one of their previous nine matches in all competitions heading into their trip to Tannadice Park, losing the other eight. However, Stevie May’s first-time finish from Melker Hallberg’s cross gave them the lead shortly after the half-hour mark.

Callum Davidson’s men were then pegged bag in the 81st minute as former Manchester United man Dylan Levitt curled a long-range effort past Remi Matthews.

However, the visitors retook the lead just a few seconds later as goalkeeper Mark Romano Birighitti took too long to clear Charlie Mulgrew’s back-pass, allowing May to tackle the ball into the back of the net to seal all three points.

Mitchell played the full 90 minutes of the match, picking up a yellow card shortly before the half-time break for a nasty foul on Aziz Behich. The win keeps St. Johnstone in eighth place going into their clash against St. Mirren next weekend.

Elsewhere, Sha’mar Lawson started for Maidstone United as they lost a crucial relegation six-pointer against Oldham Athletic.

A 20th-minute strike from Mark Shelton gave the Latics the lead before Alex Reid’s thunderbolt from a quick counterattack sealed the game in stoppage time, keeping the Stones at the bottom of the National League table ahead of tomorrow’s home match against Eastleigh.

