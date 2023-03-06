BOTH of Millwall’s loanees suffered defeats on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Mitchell started for St. Johnstone at Tynecastle as they looked to cut the gap on the teams in the top half of the table. Speaking to NewsAtDen earlier in the season, the defender previously highlighted Robbie Neilson’s side as his toughest opponent of the campaign after his side’s 3-2 defeat in the Scottish capital, so it was no surprise to see them struggle once again.

Josh Ginelly struck in the 21st and 63rd minute to put the hosts in a commanding lead, with former Peterborough United midfielder Jorge Grant capping off the win with 17 minutes remaining. Mitchell played the full 90 minutes, but he was unable to help his side secure a result as remain eighth in the table.

Elsewhere, Sha’mar Lawson started for Maidstone United in their crucial clash away to Solihull Moors. The Stones needed a positive result after dropping points to relegation rivals Gateshead and Scunthorpe United, but goals from Jamey Osborne and Joe Sbarra saw the hosts secure the win at the ARMCO Arena.

Like Mitchell, Lawson also played the full 90 minutes over the weekend, but their hopes of avoiding relegation already look to be slim to none. The gap to Yeovil Town in 20th is still nine points, but George Elokobi’s men have played three more games and are now the clear favourites to drop back down to the National League South.

