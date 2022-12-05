MILLWALL loanee Ryan Sandford picked up a shoulder injury in Maidstone United’s 3-1 defeat to Woking.

The goalkeeper started the match and played the opening 45 minutes, putting in another impressive performance that helped his side take the lead into the half-time break.

Ryan Sandford produces a fantastic left handed save from Grego-Cox which looked to be going in the top corner! WK 0-0 MU | 15′ — Maidstone United (@maidstoneunited) December 3, 2022

However, after he was substituted for Yusuf Mersin in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, the Stones went on to concede three times through errors made by the back-up goalkeeper.

The defeat ends Maidstone’s three-match unbeaten run but keeps them out of the relegation places despite Torquay United’s 1-0 win away at Dagenham & Redbridge. However, the gap has been cut to three points ahead of their crucial home match against Altrincham next weekend.

Sandford joins fellow Millwall loanee Joe Wright on the sidelines, with the 21-year-old also nursing a shoulder injury that has kept him out of Bath City’s National League South fixtures.

Alex Mitchell’s St. Johnstone are now less than two weeks away from returning to Scottish Premiership action, although the centre-back will miss their clash with Ross County through suspension.