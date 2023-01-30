SHA’MAR Lawson started for Maidstone United as they were beaten 1-0 by relegation rivals Torquay United.

The Stones knew that they needed a result at Plainmoor after Scunthorpe United’s recent turnaround in form, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

However, Aaron Jarvis’ 79th-minute strike handed all three points to the hosts and left George Elokobi’s side seven points from safety, having played more games than any other side in the division.

Lawson played 80 minutes of the match before being substituted just before the goal, with his teammates unable to break down the Gulls in the dying stages of the game despite a late surge.

Elsewhere, Alex Mitchell was an unused substitute in St. Johnstone’s 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

An early penalty from James Tavernier and a second-half goal from Glenn Kamara was enough to down the Saints in Glasgow, leaving them in eighth place.

Callum Davidson’s men have now lost seven games in a row in all competitions, while Mitchell has been in and out of the team despite an incredibly promising start to the campaign.

