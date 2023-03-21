ALEX Mitchell helped St. Johnstone pick up a draw away at Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon, but it does little to help them in their bid to secure a top-half finish.

The Saints went 1-0 behind in the 38th minute when centre-back Joe Wright gave the hosts the lead from a corner, but Drey Wright got them back on level terms in the 70th minute with a well-struck shot from the edge of the area.

The point keeps Callum Davidson’s side in eighth, but they are now seven points behind Livingston in sixth after their 2-1 win at home to Ross County. As a result, they are running out of time to qualify for the top half of the table, with just four games to go until the league splits in two.

Mitchell, however, put in another impressive performance for his side, winning the most duels [nine] of anyone on the pitch.

Elsewhere, Sha’mar Lawson’s Maidstone United moved closer to relegation with a 2-1 defeat away to Maidenhead United.

The Stones conceded twice to Emile Acquah, who found the back of the net in the 23rd and 32nd minute to give the hosts a comfortable cushion going into half-time. George Elokobi’s men struck back in the 76th minute through Regan Booty, but they were unable to mount a comeback as they extended their unbeaten run to 17 games.

Lawson was named on the bench at York Road, replacing Josh Shonibare with just eight minutes remaining.

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *