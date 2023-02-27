SHA’MAR Lawson started for Maidstone United as they played out a 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Gateshead, but time is running out for them to avoid the drop as they remain rooted to the foot of the table.

The Stones went behind in the 18th minute when centre-back George Fowler headed the ball past goalkeeper Dan Barden and into the back of his own net, but they struck back just three minutes after the half-time break thanks to Joshua Shonibare’s back-post flick.

The result extends Maidstone’s winless run in the National League to 13 matches, leaving them 10 points off safety with 12 games to go. They host 23rd-place Scunthorpe United tomorrow night in what is undoubtedly a must-win game if they are to stand any chance of retaining their fifth-tier status.

Elsewhere, Alex Mitchell’s St. Johnstone continue to eye a place in the top half of the Scottish Premiership table before the league splits in half at the end of April.

The centre-back played the full 90 minutes as his side drew 1-1 with St. Mirren at McDiarmid Park. Saints fans were hopeful that substitute Zak Rudden had done enough to hand their side all three points with his goal in the 75th minute, but they were pegged back just 11 minutes later thanks to Alexandros Gogic’s late equaliser.

Callum Davidson’s side are just four points behind Aberdeen in sixth but face a tough test against high-flying Hearts at Tynecastle in their next game.

