BESART Topalloj scored his first goal for Bromley on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old defender scored the second goal in the Ravens’ 4-1 win at home to struggling Yeovil, poking the ball into the back of the net from close range in the 32nd minute.

32’| After Louis Dennis saw his shot deflect over the bar for a Bromley corner, Besart Topalloj drives in after a scramble in the box. Bromley 2-0 Yeovil Town#WeAreBromley — Bromley FC (@bromleyfc) January 14, 2023

Louis Dennis [brace] and Corey Whitely also found the back of the net at Hayes Lane, helping Bromley move up to eighth place in the National League table, just one point outside of the play-off places.

Sha’mar Lawson was also in action over the weekend, although his Maidstone United side had a break from league action to face Notts County in the FA Trophy. The match came just days after the club decided to sack manager Hakan Heyrettin, who guided them to the National League South title last season.

Things haven’t been so easy this campaign, with the Stones sitting in in 18th place in the fifth tier. However, they were able to shock their promotion-chasing opponents, knocking them out of the FA Trophy on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Meadow Lane.

Lawson played the first 82 minutes of the game before being substituted on a yellow card, with his side leading 2-1 until Sam Austin’s equaliser with four minutes left to play.

Up in Scotland, centre-back Alex Mitchell had a significantly worse afternoon against Europa Conference League hopefuls Livingston.

The Saints were beaten 4-2 at McDiarmid Park thanks to braces from Stephen Kelly and James Penrice, while Mitchell was substituted at half-time when his side were 3-0 down.

The result drops Callum Davidson’s men down to eighth place after losing five matches in a row, leaving them just four points above the relegation zone.