BOTH of Millwall’s young loanees suffered home defeats over the weekend.

Midfielder Sha’mar Lawson, who had his loan extended at National League outfit Maidstone United earlier this month, started as his side faced title favourites Wrexham at the Gallagher Stadium of Saturday afternoon.

A first-half strike from Luke Young and a second-half penalty from Paul Mullin put the visitors in control, with Lawson himself picking up a yellow card in the 53rd minute for stopping goalkeeper Mark Howard from playing a drop kick. However, a quick-fire brace from Jack Barham in the dying stages of the match got the Stones level heading into stoppage time.

In heartbreaking fashion, the Welsh side ended up taking all three points as Aaron Hayden found the back of the net in the 91st minute, dropping Maidstone down to 23rd in the league table.

Elsewhere, defender Alex Mitchell was an unused substitute as St. Johnstone were eliminated from the Scottish FA Cup by Rangers.

The Saints put in an improved performance at McDiarmid Park, but it wasn’t enough to get on the scoresheet against last season’s beaten Europa League finalists as Borna Barisic found the back of the net just before half-time to send Michael Beale’s side through to the fifth round of the competition.

It means that Callum Davidson’s side have lost their last six matches in all competitions ahead of travelling to Ibrox in the league this weekend.

Photo: Millwall FC

