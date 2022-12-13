MILLWALL youngster Sha’mar Lawson made his debut for National League outfit Maidstone United on Saturday afternoon.

Lawson, 19, was put straight into the starting lineup after signing for the Stones over the weekend. His new side ended up losing 3-2 despite a brace from midfielder Regan Booty.

Goals from Josh Lundstram, Connor Jennings and Christopher Conn-Clarke saw the hosts drop more points in their relegation battle, allowing rivals Oldham Athletic to cut the gap to just one point following their win at home to Torquay United.

Manager Hakan Hayrettin branded his players as “a disgrace” following the match, apologising to the supporters for their lack of effort in the defeat.

However, he picked out Lawson for his performance, adding: “I thought the kid from Millwall was all right but he got booked and pulled a bit of a muscle so I had to take him off, but the rest of them weren’t at it, and that’s the truth.”

Maidstone have already been dealt a blow this week after it was revealed that fellow Millwall loanee Ryan Sandford has been recalled from his loan spell at the Kent-based club. The goalkeeper picked up a serious shoulder injury away at Woking, meaning that he will miss the next four to five months.

Joe Wright is yet to return to the Bath City squad after injuring his shoulder last month while Alex Mitchell’s St. Johnstone will return from their World Cup break this weekend as they travel to strugglers Ross County.