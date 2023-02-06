SHA’MAR Lawson scored his first professional goal on Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who had his loan spell at Maidstone United extended for another month last week, started against relegation rivals Yeovil Town at Huish Park. He found the back of the net in the 21st minute, scoring the opening goal of the game after a quick one-two between Roarie Deacon and Mamadou Jobe.

Brilliant build up play between Deacon and Jobe as the ball is squared for Lawson who side foots it into the bottom corner. Stones take a much deserved lead! YT 0-1 MU | 20′ — Maidstone United (@maidstoneunited) February 4, 2023

Sha’mar Lawson take a bow, excellent today. Fowler, Bone, Jobe all looking good too. Hopefully we can tie a couple of our loanees down ahead of a rebuild in the summer — JP (@JPonComms) February 4, 2023

It helped the Stones secure a crucial 2-2 draw despite being pegged back by two quick-fire goals in the second half. Jerome Binnom-Williams’ stoppage-time header was enough to give them a point on the road, but they still occupy last place in the National League table.

Elsewhere, Alex Mitchell played the full 90 minutes as St. Johnstone were beaten 4-1 by champions-elect Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The 21-year-old started in the middle of a back five, but he was unable to help his side avoid a thrashing at McDiarmid Park on Saturday afternoon. Ange Postecoglou’s side took an early lead thanks to an Andrew Considine own-goal and a neat finish from Kyogo Furuhashi before Drey Wright got the hosts back into the game in the 25th minute.

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy restored Celtic’s two-goal advantage seven minutes before the half-time break, while David Turnbull’s stoppage-time strike against then ten-man St. Johnstone was enough to see the points head to Glasgow.

