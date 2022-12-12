RYAN Sandford is set to miss “months” of action after injuring his shoulder while playing for Maidstone United.

As a result, Millwall have opted to recall him from his second spell at the National League club. Manager Hakan Hayrettin confirmed that the goalkeeper will likely miss “four or five months” of action.

“I’m gutted for him,” he told KentOnline.

“He’s going to be out for a long time now – probably four or five months.

“He’s a player who’s come in and done ever so well for us.

“I’m disappointed but I’ll always be there if he needs me.

“I’ve said I’ll keep in touch. I’ve got a good relationship with him. He was brilliant for us – absolutely brilliant.”

Maidstone published a club statement on Monday morning confirming that Sandford would be returning to The Den, having attended their 3-2 home loss to Altrincham on Saturday afternoon to pick up his Player of the Month award for November after picking up more than 70% of the vote.

? Following the injury he sustained in the match against Woking and the subsequent rehab required, Ryan Sandford has been recalled by Millwall. ?? https://t.co/0Tg97PEhqC pic.twitter.com/KJiCs4OpHL — Maidstone United (@maidstoneunited) December 12, 2022

Photo: Steve Terrell