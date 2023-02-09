GARY ROWETT is not concerned about Millwall’s injury list despite a number of players being unavailable for the next few weeks.

The Lions’ woes worsened over the weekend when Mason Bennett picked up a serious ankle injury in their 1-1 draw against Sunderland, while Shaun Hutchinson [groin], Tyler Burey [hip] and Callum Styles [calf] are all expected to miss a large chunk of games as well.

It leaves them with a thin squad, something which they struggled with at the same stage of last season. Millwall relied on youngsters such as Nana Boateng and Zak Lovelace to impact games off the bench, and they will have to do the same with the likes of Romain Esse between now and the end of the campaign.

Despite this, Rowett is not concerned that the lack of options will derail his side’s promotion push, adding that there is more than enough quality in the squad to secure a top-six finish at the end of the campaign.

“I think if you look at it, we’re in a fantastic position,” he told NewsAtDen.

“If you look at the league table after so many games, we have a game in hand or two on the teams above us and we’re less than two points behind the majority of them.

“You only have to go and put in one good performance in those two games and you’re in the top six, so for me, that’s a huge positive.

“We know what we are, we always know we’re going to need a bit of luck, we’re going to need a little bit of fortune to keep players available. We always know that we’re two or three injuries away from the squad being a little bit thin, but that’s what we are and we understand that.

“We haven’t got the riches and the resources of some of the other clubs in and around us, but we’ve got a hell of a lot of other things going for us. We’ve got a lot of fight, we’ve got great spirit, we’ve got players like Zian [Flemming] playing really well and I believe he’s got the ability to be as good as any of the players in those top six teams, like many of our players.

“There are massive positives. You saw it at the weekend – Hutchy is out, Cressy [Cresswell] comes into the team and performs. That’s going to have to happen.

“At some point, Shacks [Shackleton] will go into the team and Shacks will have to perform for us. Lenny [Leonard] will have to go in the team and perform. We’ve got Burkey [Burke], we’ve got [Duncan] Watmore.

“We’ve got options and you’re only ever going to be as good as your squad. If our squad is good enough, then regardless of how many injuries we get, it’ll be good enough. That’s what we’re about, so we’ll stick together and keep fighting.”

Photo: Millwall FC

