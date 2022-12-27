GARY Rowett believes that referee Josh Smith got most of the big calls right in their Boxing Day win at Watford.

However, the Millwall boss admitted that some of the smaller decisions went against his side before explaining that the Hornets could have had a penalty in the first half of the match.

As a result, he has once again called on a more consistent approach to refereering in the Championship after some of the big calls went against his side and cost them points earlier in the campaign.

“If you look at this season, maybe last season that might have been a foul, but this season we’ve had so many instances where we’re told that that’s acceptable contact. For me, I don’t think that was a massive problem,” he said after winning on Boxing Day.

“I think they might have been a little bit disappointed that they had a penalty shout in the first half. At the time, it looked quite close, I think Muzza [Wallace] just dangled his leg out. Again, I haven’t seen it back so I couldn’t give you a detailed opinion on it.

“The red card looked clear to me, the lad [Kamara] struck Danny [McNamara] in the face. It wasn’t a powerful strike, it wasn’t a knockout blow, but nevertheless you can’t raise your hands in those situations. It looked aggressive and the referee was very close to it.

“I think, both managers, we had moments where we were both complaining. It’s a difficult game, I thought it was quite a physical game. At one point, I felt as though the game might get evened up a little bit because I think Sav [Saville] got booked.

“I think Bacuna was lucky, he made a foul on Zian [Flemming] in the middle of the pitch. He didn’t get a second yellow, I understand that, but then Sav got a yellow straight away after for something that didn’t look too bad, but of course Joao Pedro ended up coming off because of it.

“I’m not going to disagree with Slaven. Sometimes those moments go for you, sometimes they’re big moments that go against you. I think it’s frustrating this season at times, but I have no doubt that people are trying to do the job as best they can.”

