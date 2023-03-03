GARY Rowett highlighted Millwall’s mentality as one of the main reasons for their impressive run that has seen them collect 12 points from their seven games in February.

The Lions beat QPR, Sheffield United and Stoke City while drawing to Sunderland, Burnley and Luton Town. Their only defeat came away to Coventry City on Valentine’s Day, meaning that they have kept their place in the top six heading into tomorrow’s match against Norwich City.

There seems to be a significant difference compared to recent seasons, where Rowett’s men have often started poorly before improving later on in the campaign, only to narrowly miss out on the play-offs in the final weeks.

This season, they are in the midst of a fierce battle for a place in the top-six, with many bookies listing them as short as 1/2 to achieve their goal.

Rowett has noticed a difference in his side’s attitude as well, explaining that their sheer desire to win games rather than settling for a point will guide them up the league table.

“I think we’ve tried to attack every game, but whether we’ve done that or not is a different matter,” he said after Tuesday’s game against Luton.

“It could have been very easy today. I thought about starting a [back] five today, matching their formation and making it easier physically to not have players playing in between positions where now they’ve got to turn and chase forty yards.

“We decided to do the same as we’ve been doing, a 4-2-3-1; it’s worked for us so far. We got into some good positions.

“Some games, if you don’t pass it, you don’t get your wingers and your forward players as active as you’d like to. Sometimes, if you don’t pass it and you drop too deep, your striker becomes isolated which happened too many times tonight.

“That’s been our attitude. Our mentality is that we try to go to places like this and pick a side that we think can win the game, not just go and take a point. It’s not always going to work, but at the moment, there’s been a difference in our mentality.

“We’ve also got a real togetherness in there. We’re all disappointed but we’ll move forward and see if we can win on Saturday.”

Photo: Millwall FC

