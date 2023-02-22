GARY Rowett revealed why he ended up naming Tom Bradshaw as a substitute following his hat-trick against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

The striker came out of the starting lineup to face Burnley last night, with Andreas Voglsammer moving up top and Duncan Watmore replacing the German on the left flank.

Rowett previously said that Bradshaw was in line to be rested, but subsequently explained that his absence from the XI was down to injuries rather than needing a breather.

“He didn’t have a rest, he was injured,” he said after the game.

“He wasn’t fit enough. I spoke to him yesterday, he came in and his ankle was swollen, black and blue. He had a tight hamstring and a tight glute. He always puts himself out there, Bradders, but he said he would be about 80 percent.

“At that point, I said ‘look, I’m not going to risk you, it’s not worth it, are you fit enough to give me 15, 20 minutes off the bench?’, and he said ‘yes, of course I will’.

“That’s what we had to do, we always knew that would be an option late on. I probably didn’t want to use him, I almost wanted to leave him today, but with the state of the game, we wanted to get something out of it. It’s a brilliant finish.

“Even I’m not stupid enough to rest a player that scored three goals in the previous game, it was enforced, just like Burkey’s. Burkey is ill – hopefully he’ll feel better maybe by Thursday because obviously that was a blow for us as well.”

Photo: Millwall FC

