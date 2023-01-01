GARY Rowett confirmed that George Long missed Millwall’s 3-0 win against Rotherham United for family reasons.

The goalkeeper played 15 consecutive Championship games after replacing Bartosz Bialkowski in the net earlier in the season, keeping six clean sheets.

However, his absence allowed the former Polish international to come back in against the Millers, although he only needed to make one save in his first game back.

“George had a family situation, hopefully everything has gone well,” Rowett explained after the match.

“He rang me in the middle of the night so it was clear that he wasn’t going to make the game.

“Again, it’s an opportunity for Bart, he’s waited patiently. It’s a bit unfair that George has come out of the team, not through performances, and I’ll have to think about that on the back of the FA Cup game.

“It’s given Bart a chance to go and play a couple of games and get that feel again. He looked more than comfortable.”

Photo: Millwall FC