MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Andreas Voglsammer is the club’s first-choice penalty taker following the departure of Benik Afobe.

Afobe, who joined Hatta Club on a free transfer in January, was the only player to take a penalty for the Lions so far this season before today’s win against Reading. Voglsammer stepped up this afternoon, comfortable firing the ball past Joe Lumley to give his side the win.

Rowett admitted that his spot-kicks in training showed why he was the number-one pick for his side, adding that it was important for the German to start at the Madejski Stadium this afternoon.

“Vogi is our number one penalty taker,” he said after the win.

“When you see him in training, he’s excellent. He hits them hard he hits them with power and good direction.

“Obviously we’ve got two or three if people aren’t playing or aren’t starting, but Vogi started today. I decided to bring him back into the team. Reading are very good at dropping in deep and making it difficult for you to find space.

“They worked really hard and I felt Burkey might be more beneficial late in the game. Having been 1-0 up, we didn’t need it until really late in the game.

“I thought it was a game that Vogi needed to start today, and thankfully he did because obviously he scored the winning goal.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *