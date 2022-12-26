MASON Bennett and Scott Malone missed out on Millwall’s 2-0 away win at Watford through injury and illness respectively.

Neither player was included on the bench, although Benik Afobe and 17-year-old Romain Esse were named in the squad for their trip to Vicarage Road.

“Benno just got a little niggle, he’ll be out for a week or two. I think it’s his calf,” Rowett explained after the match.

“Scotty is ill, he’s been really ill for three or four days. That’s why Benik went on the bench today.

“To be fair to Benik, a couple of days ago he said ‘I know I’m probably a couple of weeks away but I feel like I can give you something off the bench if you need me’. I think that was why today I didn’t use him, normally I would’ve been chucking him on with 10 or 15 to go minimum.

“I just felt that there was no point in taking that risk. He’s a huge player for us and the fact that he wanted to step up and do that, it shows a massive commitment to the group and I really appreciate him making himself available.”

