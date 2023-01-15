GARY Rowett is hopeful that the injury Jake Cooper sustained against Middlesbrough will not prove to be serious.

The defender, who has played a crucial part at both ends of the pitch for the Lions this season, originally pulled up after putting in a tackle to deny Chuba Akpom a clear goalscoring opportunity.

He had to receive extensive treatment on the pitch after a collision with Tommy Smith early in the second half, and was ultimately substituted immediately after Boro’s goal in the 54th minute.

Rowett is optimistic that Cooper will not miss any game time as a result of the injury, although he will be checked at the start next week ahead of Millwall’s trip to Cardiff.

“He just landed awkwardly on the player,” he said after the game.

“I think his glute stiffened up, I don’t know whether there’s any damage in there or whether it’s just stiff. He’ll hopefully be fine but we should see a little bit more early next week.”

Cooper could end up joining Tyler Burey on the sidelines, with the young forward expected to miss the next few weeks after injuring his hip against Sheffield United.

Scott Malone and Ryan Leonard also missed Millwall’s trip to Teesside, but Rowett believes that they aren’t far away from returning to competitive action.

“Scotty has had a foot injury. His foot swelled up quite badly, so again I’m hoping that next week that starts to ease up a little bit.

“Lenny, again, we wanted to try and get him through some training, try and get him that little bit of extra confidence and resilience.

“We don’t want to chuck him in too quick because he’s missed an awful lot of football over the last three years and he needs a break because he’s a top player.

“He’d have been the type of player that would’ve been invaluable for us today, but we need to keep him out on that pitch and that’s the key.”

