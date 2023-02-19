GARY Rowett was able to share some contrasting injury news following Millwall’s 3-2 win against Sheffield United.

It was third time lucky for the Lions, who downed the Blades at The Den thanks to Tom Bradshaw’s hat-trick, moving them back into the play-off places.

However, they had to do so without five injured first-team players, including winger Mason Bennett and midfielder Billy Mitchell.

Bennett was stretchered off against Sunderland two weeks ago after injuring his ankle, but Rowett revealed positive news about the damage and the time frame for his return to action.

“We’re happy that he doesn’t need surgery,” he confirmed after yesterday’s win. “We’re happy that we should see him again this season.

“I think, at that point, that was really the best case scenario.”

Mitchell’s absence was more of a surprise, with the midfielder picking up an ankle injury in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat away to Coventry City.

Rowett was unable to provide any major details about the knock, although he admitted that it will be a big blow to lose one of the top performers in the team for an extended period of time.

“It looks a little bit similar to Mason, but until the specialist has seen him, we won’t know the exact outcome,” Rowett said.

“There’s definite damage to his ligaments, damage to his ankle. I don’t think he’ll be back any time soon regardless, but we’ll await the outcome.

“It’s a big blow to us, again, to have the like of Hutchy out, the likes of Benno out, to have Billy out, Styles out.

“We’ve got a small squad, we’ve got to ride it and try to get through it, but it’s always going to be a challenge for a small group like ours.”

Mitchell made his 100th Millwall appearance against QPR last weekend and was nominated in the London Football Awards’ ‘Young Player of the Year’ category.

Photo: Millwall FC

