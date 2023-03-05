GARY Rowett was delighted to hear that FIFA president Gianni Infantino chose to watch Millwall’s Championship clash against Norwich City.

The 52-year-old was in London for the IFAB [International Football Association Board] conference and was looking to attend a match in the capital during his stay. However, instead of visiting the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal vs. Bournemouth or Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs. Leeds United, he was seen at The Den.

Infantino had been discussing the possibility of professional football matches adopting 100-minute games, which is something that Rowett claimed he is not in favour of, but he hoped the Swiss football administrator had an enjoyable time in SE16.

“I’d have loved to have seen 100 minutes today, I thought Angus Gunn was going to take 100 minutes to take a goal kick late on!” he joked after the game.

“I don’t know really, my personal opinion is that it should be whatever time is added on.

“The fact that he was here, I don’t know the reason. Hopefully he’s heard that there was going to be a brilliant atmosphere today with two Championship sides going at it.

“Maybe he wanted a game that wasn’t a Premier League, high-flying game with 60,000 fans there. If that’s the case, I’m sure he’s gone away and enjoyed his experience.”

Photo: Millwall FC

