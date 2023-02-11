GARY Rowett was delighted to help Millwall win away at QPR for the first time since 1989 after describing Loftus Road as a “tough place to come”.

The Lions took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark when Duncan Watmore rifled the ball into the roof of the net to score his first goal for the club. They had chances to double the lead both before and after the break, but took until the 78th minute to bag their second goal when Oliver Burke tapped in Charlie Cresswell’s flicked header.

QPR gave themselves a lifeline in the last 10 minutes when Chris Martin headed Ilias Chair’s cross into the back of the net off George Long’s gloves, but Millwall held on to secure a famous victory against their London rivals.

“Regardless of how long is was [since Millwall last won at QPR], it always feels like a tough place to come,” Rowett said after the game.

“As a manager, I never seem to win here very often. With the atmosphere and everything else, it always feels like quite a hard place to get three points.

“If you look at the season, when they beat us at our place, I think they certainly enjoyed it. I think we’ll enjoy it equally as much today. It was a magnificent performance, there were so many sides to our game that we did well. I thought we defended really, really well.

“They’re a dangerous side. They get the ball to [Ilias] Chair and [Jamal] Lowe, those little pockets behind in midfield, it’s becomes difficult to stop. I spoke to the players, even 10, 15 minutes in, we turned them, we tried to get into those spaces.

“You could see it was a game where, particularly down our left, we could play with a little bit of composure and then find Zian [Flemming]. Down our right, we can play two v. one, double up with the full-back and get into good areas. I think we started to do that a little bit more as the half went on.

“We scored the goal, a very good goal. That’s what Duncan is in the team for. We’ve not struggled for goals, but we haven’t had individuals getting to the levels that we need to win more games. I thought he took it really well.

“It was great play by Zian. I thought Zi could’ve gone down for a foul, which I think we spoke about up at Middlesbrough. He’s a very honest player, gets a kick to the calf but carries on, then it’s all about the timing. There’s a couple of moments before where he just tries to release Duncan and waited a little bit too long, maybe Duncan was offside.

“I thought that was a threat for us down that side. I was right behind it, it looked like he was going to go and aim for the far corner low, but he’s hit it high in the near corner, it was a brilliant, brilliant finish. To be 1-0 up, I thought it would be hard to say we we didn’t deserve it and I was really pleased with that point.

“I thought we caused them some problems with set pieces. We had a couple of clear headers from corners and maybe should’ve done a bit better, but I thought our delivery was excellent today. We’re always a dangerous side.

“With Zian’s long throw, Cressy did flick it. I think their players did head it onto one of his own players and it dropped for Burkey in the right place at the right time. He finishes it really comfortably.

“Not that long after, he could’ve scored one of the best goals you’ll ever see in the Championship. He won the header, he’s landed, he’s gone and got the next one and beaten about three players. That’s what Burkey can do.

“At times, in moments in games, he can be unplayable. I don’t think anyone with those qualities can be unplayable all the time, but in moments he can be unplayable and probably should’ve gone and added another one.

“I think that was actually at 2-1 to make it 3-1, and then we make it a little bit nervy at the end. But you’ve got to say to QPR, they’re not going to give in, it’s their home ground, they’re going to keep going. That’s the second wide free-kick, I think it was the second phase, but that’s the sort of area we conceded.

“It certainly isn’t like us, so we’re a bit disappointing, but we just about saw it out. We had to change formation about three times, but we just about managed to head it out of the box.”

Photo: Millwall FC

