GARY Rowett admitted that he contemplated changing his team for Saturday’s defeat to Huddersfield Town, but ultimately wanted continuity after securing consecutive wins in the Championship.

The Lions put out the same starting lineup against both Reading and Swansea City, beating the former 1-0 in Berkshire and the latter 2-1 at The Den. It prompted Rowett to choose the same team against the Terriers on Saturday afternoon, but their run came to an end thanks to a second-half strike from Danny Ward.

Many supporters had expected a similar team to face Neil Warnock’s men, if not an identical one, especially given Millwall’s impressive form. Rowett has been keen to keep things the same during winning runs, but injuries have often prevented the manager from doing that and forced him to make changes instead.

However, he had pondered switching wide players before the clash, adding that he had to take a more attack-minded approach to try and win the game after the half-time break.

“I nearly started Burkey and Watmore,” he revealed.

“I just felt that they were probably a little bit more direct, attacking players in those areas and they were fresh, but I thought the team had done so well to go again and see if we could do it.

“I don’t think the halves were that different, I think the halves were pretty similar. We wanted a little more width in the second half at times because I think everyone was cramping it up a little bit and blocking up our space.

“I think there were a few moments where we felt it was worth – at some point, taking a risk in putting Rom [Esse] on with Z [Flemming] as attacking midfielders. The risk with that is that you can end up getting transitioned and you end up getting countered, but it’s that type of game.

“It’s risk and reward. Today, the risk didn’t work. Against Swansea, at half-time, the risk did work. There’s no manager that’s got a magic wand that can get it right every time.

“It’s disappointing, but I think we had enough chances, we had enough moments and we certainly had enough of the ball. We’ve got to find that killer instinct when we need it around the edge of the box, and we have that time.”

Photo: Millwall FC

