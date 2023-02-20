GARY Rowett believes that Millwall should have had a penalty in the first-half of Saturday’s win against Sheffield United, but was relieved that the decision did not impact the outcome of the game.

Tom Bradshaw was brought down inside the box shortly before he scored the opening goal of the game, but the decision was made to award a free-kick to the Blades for an offside against the striker.

However, replays showed that he was clearly onside, with Rowett adamant that his side should have been awarded a spot-kick as a result.

“It wasn’t controversial at all, it was onside,” he explained after the match

“I believe Sky showed it and it was. With the replays we saw, he looked clearly onside. I think it was the right-back or right-sided centre-back who played him on, he then gets wiped out by the keeper. It would’ve been a penalty.

“I can whinge about it all I want, big decisions not going for us but we didn’t need it today – it wasn’t a defining moment in the game – so therefore, like most managers, you are a little bit happier to let it go than you might ordinarily be.”

With frustration growing towards the end of the match, Sheffield United became more and more physical, leading to a moment where they could have been down to ten men while pushing for a late equaliser.

Rowett was unsure as to whether or not a red card should have been shown before, adding that referee Stephen Martin managed to control the game very well in key moments.

“I think there was one earlier where George Honeyman was holding someone at a corner and the lad swung out and struck him,” he admitted.

“I don’t think there was any malice in the game. If someone falls over, whether they have been hit or not, the crowd get excited and it feels like the ref has a decision to make.

“He handled the game pretty well. There weren’t many moments in the game that were particularly controversial apart from the offside one. To be fair to the linesman, he’s made a decision, whether he got it right or wrong – sometimes that happens.

“I’ve picked the wrong team on more than one occasion this season, I try not to apologise too much but every now and then you have to own up to it. We’re only human, aren’t we?”

Photo: Millwall FC

