GARY Rowett explained the tactics behind his decision to make just two substitutions in Millwall’s 1-0 win against Reading, citing the Royals’ tactical set up and the lessons the Lions have learnt from their 2-2 draw against Luton Town at the end of last month.

Some supporters criticised the manager for the changes he made at Kenilworth Road, having brought on defensive players to try and see out the win while his side had a 2-1 win. However, Luke Berry’s strike pegged them back late on, and their lack of attacking options left them unable to force a comeback in stoppage time.

Rowett adopted a different approach against Reading yesterday afternoon, waiting until the 78th minute to make any changes to his team. At that point, he brought on Shaun Hutchinson and Oliver Burke for Andreas Voglsammer and George Honeyman, giving Millwall fresh legs in the final third as well as an extra body at the back.

Once again, some fans questioned why the Lions only made two changes and why they were so late on, but Rowett was quick to clarify that he had not considered making the changes earlier, which helped his side pick up all three points on the road.

“At one point it looked like Sav had picked up a bit of a stiff back and I thought about putting Shacks in there to add a little bit of energy,” he explained.

“Burkey and Dunc are the ones you think of that give you a little bit of pace and energy out wide, but deep down, if you watched the game for about a 10 or 15 minute spell in the second half, they kept switching the ball to their wing-backs and putting the ball in the box.

“That’s the point. It always felt like a game where we would switch to wing-backs and switch to a back three.

“I didn’t want to do that too early because I think, with the temptation after Luton, you know that if you do it and concede an equaliser, people then attribute the equaliser to a negative substitution. I don’t think it’s got anything to do with that, they played the whole game like that.

“You have to get a feel for games. Sometimes you’ll get it right, sometimes you’ll get it wrong. Sometimes you might get it right but someone makes a mistake so you end up losing the scoreline, it’s not always the formation.

“At that stage, they’re a big side putting a lot of physical pressure on us. I felt Hutchy and Burkey – for different reasons – would give us the right ingredients at that point.”

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *