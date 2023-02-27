CONSIDERING how he started his time at Millwall, nobody expected Zian Flemming to endure a 10-match goal drought this season.

The Dutchman took until mid-September to find the back of the net for the first time in English football, but his goalscoring form since then has been exceptional. Heading into the World Cup break, he was challenging for the Championship Golden Boot after a hat-trick against Preston North End, and his goals against Wigan Athletic and Watford looked to show that he wasn’t slowing down.

However, his free-kick against the Hornets on Boxing Day turned out to be his last until February 25th, meaning that he went almost two full months without a goal for the Lions.

Despite that, it took him just nine minutes to break the deadlock against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, picking up the ball around the halfway line before breaking towards the edge of the area and calmly slotting the ball past Matija Sarkic to end his barren run.

“It took a bit too long for me to score a goal, I was getting a bit impatient,” he admitted after the game.

“I’m happy that it went in and that it gave us the three points as well.

“Sometimes you get some chances and they don’t go in. I think there have been loads of games where I didn’t get that many chances and I was important for the team in a different way.

“It’s not something you have to keep thinking about or keep making too big a deal about it, but obviously you want to score.

“The more the better and the sooner the better, but it wasn’t like I was frustrated about it. I was just a bit frustrated.”

Manager Gary Rowett was keen to highlight that Flemming has been exceptional for Millwall despite his luckless form in front of goal. His performance against Burnley last week was arguably his best since the turn of the year, and his immense work rate showed just how valuable he was as the Lions surged up the Championship table.

“I just tried to be important for the team – not just by scoring goals, but in different ways as well,” he explained.

“Sometimes you won’t score a goal but you still have to be very valuable for the team. I think I’ve done that in the past few months, but obviously I want to be valuable for the team and score goals.”

Nevertheless, Flemming is always confident on the pitch. His audacious long-range efforts and overall presence in midfield is part of what makes him such a valuable asset, with Rowett revealing his belief that the 24-year-old will go on to play in the Premier League regardless of whether or not he manages to guide Millwall to promotion.

His mentality is that of a top player, detailing how he was able to stay calm as his goalless run extended into the latter stages of February.

“Sometimes you get a period where the chances drop in front of you and every shot is a goal – look at Bradders in the last week! He scored four in one game for the amount of minutes that he played.

“Sometimes you won’t get that many chances, so you get one and you’re a bit unlucky and it won’t go in. Even [Erling] Haaland isn’t scoring in every single game at the moment.

“I don’t make too big a deal out of it, but I want to score every week.”

Photo: Millwall FC

