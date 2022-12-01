BILLY Mitchell is known for making a big impact in the local community.

The midfielder is a boyhood Millwall fan and sees this as a big reason to give something back. His spare time is often spent helping out at the club with one of the many schemes they run, helping him to pick up the PFA Championship Players in the Community award for 2021-22.

Most recently, Mitchell attended a coffee morning at The Den to mark the launch of the EFL’s new ‘Together – Supporting Communities’ campaign, which he believes will help to showcase all the things that the Lions are doing to have a positive impact.

“I think they’re really important,” he said at the event.

“You don’t realise sometimes from this position that you’re in as a player, and also the size of the impact that a small coffee morning that the club puts on, how much that can benefit the community.

“I’ve only been here for a couple of hours already but we’ve already seen how much of a smile it puts on people’s faces to come in, have a coffee, have a pastry and talk with their friends about what’s been going on in their week, share their plans for Christmas. It’s just really quite an uplifting thing.

“Being a Millwall fan, you see the club putting on events like this and it’s good for their reputation. It helps the fans, and normally they’re the ones that help you on the pitch on a Saturday.

“I think it’s all interlinked, and the more the club can help them, the more they can help us.”

Millwall help out in a number of ways ranging from the Lions Food Hub and ‘Donate a Coat’ to simply putting on after school clubs and freezing ticket prices.

Crucially, the Lions aren’t the only club doing their bit for the local community, with all 72 EFL clubs also contributing with at least one initiative to support those in need.

“They have so many schemes, and I think the vast majority of it goes unnoticed,” Mitchell adds. “But I’m really pleased that it finally seems to be getting the recognition it deserves.

“It’s not a quick process, but the impact that they have in the community year-on-year will be bigger as they grow.

“I know that Millwall aren’t the only club doing schemes like this. There’s a lot of clubs in the EFL and that’s pretty much going to take care of local communities across the breadth of the country, which can only be a good thing.”

It does, in truth, feel like the perfect time. The cost of living crisis has hit some families incredibly hard, which is tough in the buildup to the festive period where many will feel pressure to give more than they can afford to.

Mitchell sees this as the perfect opportunity for players to go out of their way to help out, even if it does mean that he has to give up his spare time to do so.

“Coming up to Christmas, it’s a time that everyone should be thinking about giving. It’s lovely see to see.

“We’re busy, but equally we have a lot of off-time when we finish training on our days off. It’s also been nice for me to come in on my day off and have a coffee and a pastry as well, and just sit down and talk to people.

“It’s not exactly a hardship, it’s a nice thing to do.

“Whether you want that spotlight or not, people do tend to look up to you as a player, especially if you play for the club that they support. That’s a fact, that’s just the way it is.

“So I think there’s only a benefit in using that podium to make a bigger change.”

Photo: Millwall FC