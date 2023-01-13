BILLY Mitchell has been highlighted as one of the best young players in the EFL after a number of impressive performances for Millwall.

The midfielder was picked by NotTheTop20’s Ali Maxwell and George Elek, who presented ‘EFL 21 Under 21’, a show on Sky Sports that recognised the best youngsters under contract at Championship, League One and League Two clubs.

“He’s a player that you really appreciate when you watch him live,” Maxwell said about Mitchell.

“Firstly, he looks so at home already in the midst of a busy and congested Championship midfield battle. He’s clearly got a really senior role in this Millwall side, which is so impressive for someone so young.

“He’s just a proper all-rounder type in midfield. Most notably he’s strong in the tackle, really hard-working and he’s tidy on the ball as we’ve seen from a few of the passes here, although he hasn’t got the most expansive passing range I would say.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how much further he can develop from here. He’s not someone that racks up a load of goals and assists, but that’s not really his role in this team.

“He plays in a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1, but he doesn’t really have license to get forward and get inside the box. He’s mainly staying back, mopping up attacks, recycling the ball and starting again.

“Particularly in the last few weeks I’ve seen him really take a leap, kick on and start to dominate midfield battles at the top end of the Championship. Millwall fans love him and it’s not a surprise to see why he’s established himself so quickly.”

Billy Mitchell – @MillwallFC A Millwall fan born and bred, starting to really dominate Championship midfield battles. Hard-working, ball-winning and tidy on the ball, Mitchell’s improvement particularly in the last 3 months has been eye catching. #MillwallFC pic.twitter.com/5lfilX0wfY — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) January 6, 2023

Manager Gary Rowett was quick to add to the praise that Mitchell has already received, especially as a midfielder who goes somewhat under the radar due to his lack of goal contributions.

However, he added that the 21-year-old still has some areas that he needs to improve in order to play at the highest level.

“I’m pleased that he’s had that recognition,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“I think he’s the type of player where perhaps some of his skills aren’t always things that stand out when it comes down to awards and people recognising how good a player is.

“I think he’s been so consistent over a two or three-year period now, you sometimes have to remind yourself how young he is!

“He plays with a real maturity. The bit that I like about it is, when games are tough, he’s the one that goes looking for the ball and tries to get the team moving.

“That takes a bit of bravery and a lot of character, and we’ve always said this about Billy, he has all the characteristics to take him a long way. What we need to do now is continue to build those little layers, such as a bit more progressive, forward passing.

“That comes with confidence, that comes with games, and I think we’re starting to see that. You look at his pass against Preston, you look at the way he’s started to get on the ball more, I think he gets on the ball more than any other player in our team.

“He’s been excellent, but he’s a young player. Plaudits are fantastic, I think they’re validation of what you’re doing day in, day out, but they don’t get you to where you want to be.

“You’ve got to keep working, keep improving and maintain that hunger, which I don’t see Billy stopping to do.”

Photo: Millwall FC