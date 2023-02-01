GEORGE Honeyman is delighted to be able to welcome former teammate Duncan Watmore to The Den.

The pair played together at Sunderland, with Watmore moving to the Stadium of Light from Altrincham in 2013. Honeyman was just breaking into the first team at the time, but he went on to captain the Black Cats, meaning that they were on the same team until the latter departed for Hull City in 2019.

Both players featured for Sunderland in the Premier League and were involved in their relegation to the Championship, with Watmore staying on Wearside until he was signed by local rivals Middlesbrough in 2020.

The pair have stayed in touch despite their differing career paths, and Honeyman believes that the Lions’ last January arrival will be able to play a big part in their push for a top-six finish.

“I’m speaking about Duncan as a person, and he’s one of the best guys you’re very likely to meet, and he’s a great football player,” the midfielder told NewsAtDen.

“I think he’s a top, top bloke and a really good football player. Whoever has him is lucky to have him.

“I think he’ll suit Millwall down to the ground to be honest. He’s a great guy and a proven Championship player, and a really good one at that.”

Photo: Millwall FC

