GARY ROWETT has backed Zian Flemming to get back on the scoresheet soon – with the Dutchman failing to find the back of the net in his last ten matches in all competitions.

Flemming’s last goal for the Lions came back on Boxing Day, where he scored a late free-kick to see off Watford in a 2-0 win at Vicarage Road.

The midfielder has struggled in front of goal since then, although he registered his first assist of the season against QPR earlier in February and helped to set up Tom Bradshaw’s equaliser against Burnley on Tuesday night.

Furthermore, his work rate off the ball has impressed Rowett, who highlighted how much effort he has put in for the team in what has been an excellent season so far on an individual and collective level.

“In the last two games, I think he’s been outstanding,” he said after Millwall’s draw with the Clarets.

“His performances have been brilliant, and sometimes, as a player – you see it with Bradders – you go on that little goal run and it feels like everything you hit turns into a goal.

“At the minute, I’m sure Zi will be feeling like he hasn’t quite had the ball drop for him or hasn’t quite had those moments to score a goal.

“He’s had a couple of really good shots, I think he’s worked the ‘keeper really well, and it’ll come. What I’ll say is that the sign of a very good player is that they can influence a game whether they’re scoring or not.

“Some of his touches, some of his skill to get out of those little positions. Today was a game where we just needed one or two more of those players to do that.

“We didn’t work hard enough with the ball. In the first half, we gave the ball away too many times and they hurt us in those transitions. I thought we needed to be a little braver, even though Burnley worked really hard, they pressured really well and made it really difficult by playing a high line.

“It wasn’t an easy game for the players, but Zian certainly showed that quality that we’re looking for to match these types of teams.”

Photo: Millwall FC

