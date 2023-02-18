MILLWALL’S February is about as hard as it gets.

The Lions have already played Sunderland, QPR and Coventry City, and now are preparing to take on the top two in the Championship. Sheffield United will visit The Den for a lunchtime kick-off this afternoon before runaway leaders Burnley travel to SE16 next Tuesday.

Gary Rowett’s men will also face a lengthy trip to Stoke City before heading to play-off rivals Luton Town at the end of the month, capping off a chaotic few weeks that could define Millwall’s entire season.

While some may see Millwall’s February as an extremely daunting period, midfielder George Honeyman believes that the first-team squad are ready to take that next step and move clear of the chasing pack to secure a place in the top six.

“If you ask most of the lads, they can’t wait for it,” he told NewsAtDen.

“Once the games come and you get ticking, you get in a rhythm and a roll. It looks like a lot compared to what we’ve had in the last few weeks, but that little break we had in January was a bit of a godsend.

“When you get to February and March, that’s the nitty gritty where you have to prove that you’re capable of getting where you want to be.

“Teams wise, we’ve got tough fixtures coming up, but we always seem to hold ourselves fairly well against the better teams in the league. Hopefully we can do that again this month.

“I think everyone at the club is excited about the challenge and determined to make a really good fist of it and see where it takes us, to be honest.

“It’s an exciting challenge and a really positive one to take on. It’s not anything that we need to be fearful of, we’re going for something that could be really special.

“We’ll have no worries about it and just go and enjoy it really.”

Photo: Millwall FC

