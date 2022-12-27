GARY Rowett was delighted by Zian Flemming’s performance against Watford as he bagged his 10th Championship goal of the season.

The Dutchman had a quiet start to the campaign before coming to life in October with an impressive run of goals.

Not only did his free-kick against the Hornets help his side to secure all three points on the road, but he is now the third top scorer in the entire division behind Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom and Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres [both on 12].

“The backstory is that we’ve been watching him for some time,” he said about Flemming.

“He’s a player that I’ve watched extensively and tried to sign a couple of times. I felt that there was an opportunity when Fortuna Sittard were looking likely that they would’ve been relegated out of the Eredivisie and I think there was a release clause if they stayed up.

“It gave Flem at least an opportunity to move on if it was right. We paid that money, we activated that, and essentially he’s a player that we felt as though would come in and impact the division.

“You see it at the end, he has a little 50/50 shoulder challenge, he comes out with the ball. He’s got strength and he’s got the technical ability and understanding to go with it.

“He’s been fantastic so far. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him because it’s never easy when a player comes into a new division.

“Most importantly he’s fitted into the group, him and Vogi [Voglsammer], they’ve immersed themselves into everything and the rest of the players have welcomed them with open arms because they recognise that they both bring something different to the team.

“He’s a young player as well, so there’s obvious reasons why we brought him in.

“What we’ve done all the time is that the owner has been absolutely fantastic, but we’re not a selling club, we’re not a develop and sell club like some clubs. We want maximum impact and the fact that he’s come in and scored 10 goals so far, fabulous.

“He might go and score another 10 goals, he might not, but he’e been valuable for the team either way because he gives us something very, very different as a no.10.

“Even when he went wide, I put him there early on and felt that those little positions inside the pitch could help give him a bit more space.

“I know it was a free-kick but you saw that with the goal.”

