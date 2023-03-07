MILLWALL’S first-team squad are doing everything they can to support top scorers Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming, but they still need more players pushing for double digits if they are to secure a top-six finish, manager Gary Rowett has said.

Flemming was the Lions’ leading marksman going into the new year, but his goals dried up as Bradshaw suddenly hit form. By February 25th, the Welsh international had risen to the top of the ranks, and the pair now sit on 13 goals each.

Behind them is Duncan Watmore, who has scored six times this season, but five of those came from his time at Middlesbrough. Centre-back Charlie Cresswell is next on the list, having found the back of the net four times since joining on loan from Leeds United.

While Millwall’s performances in front of goal have clearly improved compared to recent years, there is still a need for more players to contribute in the final third, especially if one or both of Flemming and Bradshaw were to miss a run of games because of injury or suspension.

As a result, Rowett is keen for more of his attackers to support the duo in the coming weeks, but added that they have done a good job in other areas of the pitch to keep the Lions in the hunt for a play-off place.

“There’s clearly more to the game than just goalscoring,” he said after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Norwich City.

“The players are working incredibly hard to get the team into those positions to score. The likes of Bradders and Zian are intelligent enough to know that you need your teammates to work hard, defend and get you into those positions.

“To have two players on 13 goals each is very unusual for us in the Championship. What you then need is to have a couple on seven or eight and pushing to those levels. At the moment, we haven’t got that.

“That’s the sort of thing we’ll always try to improve – we’ll keep going.”

Photo: Millwall FC

