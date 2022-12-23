MILLWALL players surprised patients in a South London hospital with gifts ahead of Christmas.

Seven members of the Lions’ first-team squad visited University Hospital Lewisham [UHL] to meet sick babies, children and patients with cancer.

They started by visiting the children’s wards, where many young patients will be spending Christmas, before moving to Suite 8, which specialises in cancer care.

A young patient, Romilade Amid said: “I can’t believe I just met the Millwall Football Team. I have never met footballers before, so this is amazing.”

Millwall defender Murray Wallace explained: “After a long gap in visits because of COVID, it was so nice to get back to University Hospital Lewisham to spread a bit of festive cheer.

“We appreciate just how difficult it must be to be in hospital at this time, so we hope that bringing gifts for the young patients provided a bit of relief.

“We all look forward to visiting and we thank all the doctors, nurses and staff for everything they do day-in, day-out.”

Sharon Justice, Lead Play Specialist at UHL commented: “The patients love meeting the Millwall players and staff.

“They’re really generous with their time and gifts, and pose for lots of photos. They speak to everyone and we very much appreciate that.”

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust is inviting local communities to make an online donation to buy gifts for patients who are in University Hospital Lewisham and Queen Elizabeth Hospital this Christmas.

Donations will be used to buy new toys for young patients who are too ill to go home for the festive break and

winter clothing for vulnerable patients whose relatives cannot bring in warm clothes for when they go home.

Donations to the Trust Charity Christmas Appeal can be made via their JustGiving page.

You can also donate new toys in the original packaging such as baby toys, educational toys, arts and crafts sets, board games and toiletries gift sets. The Trust charity asks that you do not wrap your gifts and are unable to accept cuddly toys.

Toys can be dropped off at University Hospital Lewisham and Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s main reception, between 10am and 3pm each day until 22 December.

Photo: Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust