MILLWALL have been praised for congratulating Wigan first-team coach Ashvir Singh Johal for his landmark appearance at The Den.

Singh Johal, who wears a traditional Sikh head covering called a patka, became the first Sikh-Punjabi first-team coach to be involved in a second-tier match when he helped his side pick up a 1-1 draw against the Lions on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, the club went out of their way to congratulate him by leaving a message on club-headed paper outside the away dressing room ahead of the Latics’ rival in SE16. Sky Sports News went on to reveal exactly what was written by their Equality Steering Committee chair Jason Vincent.

“On behalf of everyone at Millwall Football Club, I would like to the opportunity to welcome you to The Den for today’s game.

“I’m sure it is a privilege for you to not only be part of Kolo Toure’s backroom team, but to also be able to represent South Asians in football at such a level as The Championship.

“I follow a certain set of principles from the Sikh religion and that will not change whether I work in football or not” Singh Johal has joined Kolo Toure at Wigan and is the first Sikh-Punjabi frontline coach in Sky Bet Championship history ? pic.twitter.com/aMzEQnY9tu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 9, 2022

“As part of Millwall’s EDI committee, we strive to enhance or commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion for everyone in the game and your appointment can only benefit that ethos.

“I wish you well during your time at Wigan Athletic – except for today, of course! All the best.”

Photo: Millwall FC