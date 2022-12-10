MILLWALL return to The Den this afternoon in Kolo Touré’s first match as manager of Wigan Athletic.

The Lions will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-0 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, a result which knocked them out of the top six on goal difference despite being them and the Black Cats being the only two teams in action.

Manager Gary Rowett will be without Callum Styles [calf], Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] while Tyler Burey is due to return to the first-team squad after recovering from illness.

Here’s NewsAtDen’s predicted XI for this afternoon’s match. Who do you think should start at The Den? Choose your Millwall team here.

Goalkeeper: George Long – Unconvincing against Sunderland but unlikely to be dropped after one bad game.

Right-back: Danny McNamara – Was left exposed at the Stadium of Light but undoubtedly the best option at right-back given his contributions going forward.

Right centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson – Set to return to the starting lineup after Charlie Cresswell’s poor showing last weekend.

Left centre-back: Jake Cooper – Absolutely crucial in both boxes, although Sunderland seemed to find the right formula to keeping him quiet on set pieces.

Left-back: Murray Wallace – Scott Malone deserves another chance in the team and Wallace was far from excellent against Sunderland, but he’s still the best option in a game which Millwall really need to win ahead of a tough run of fixtures.

Right centre-mid: Billy Mitchell – Usually exceptional and a real metronome in the middle of the park, but needs to have more of an impact than he did on Wearside last weekend.

Left centre-mid: George Saville – Still the best partner for Mitchell, with the pair arguably amongst the best midfield duos in the division when in form.

Right wing: Andreas Voglsammer – Clearly not his best position but the best option on the right flank until the Lions sign another natural wide option and can play the German up front.

Central attacking midfield: Zian Flemming – No explanation needed. Millwall’s star man who they really need at his absolute best.

Left wing: Mason Bennett – With Callum Styles injured and Tyler Burey yet to return to full fitness, Bennett could be given the nod over George Honeyman out wide given his impressive cameo performance against Sunderland.

Striker: Tom Bradshaw – No Benik Afobe makes this a fairly easy decision. Bradshaw needs more support than he’s had, but also has to take his chances when they come to him.

Photo: Millwall FC